Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay Take on ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Song ‘Only Us’

Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay have come together for their first collaboration. Their new recording, “Only Us,” is the latest track to be released from the soundtrack to the movie adaptation of Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. The in-film version of “Only Us,” performed by Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever, is also out today.

Less a country single than a Broadway number being reinterpreted by two of country music’s most powerful voices, “Only Us” is an impassioned plea to let one’s past go and fully embrace the feeling of new love. “What if it’s us, and only us/And what came before won’t county anymore or matter?” Underwood sings, after delivering the first verse in a delicate, restrained tone. Dan + Shay pick up the second verse, then Underwood and Shay Mooney show off the power and dynamic range in their voices as they harmonize near the song’s big ending.

Underwood and Dan + Shay’s “Only Us” is accompanied by a video showing scenes from Dear Evan Hansen as well as the studio recording sessions featuring Underwood and Dan + Shay. “Why not? Let’s see what happens!” Underwood says at the beginning of the clip, as she and Mooney prepare to do a vocal take, while Dan Smyers — who produced the recording — sits at the console.

“Only Us” joins the previously released “Waving Through a Window” by Platt, who won a Tony Award for his portrayal of the title role in 2016. Also on the soundtrack are recordings by Sza, Sam Smith featuring Summer Walker, Finneas, and Tori Kelly. Both movie and soundtrack will be released September 24th.

