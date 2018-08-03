Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next New York Inches Closer to Legal Pot Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Deana Carter, Kelsea Ballerini Talk Nineties Country in New CMT Special

Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” kicks off ”90s Country Forever,’ airing during the network’s ‘Hot 20 Countdown’

By

Reporter

Chris Parton's Most Recent Stories

View All
Artist Deana Carter performs "Strawberry Wine" at the Nashville Songwriters Association International "50 Years of Songs" at the Ryman Auditorium on in Nashville, TennSongwriters Association International "50 Years of Songs", Nashville, USA - 20 Sep 2017

Deana Carter and her hit "Strawberry Wine" are featured in a new CMT special on Nineties country music.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Starting this weekend, CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown is set to fire up a new in-episode special they’re calling ’90s Country Forever, a weekly series highlighting the songs and stars that shaped country music in the 1990s – and how those tunes have impacted the country genre of today.

Featuring Nineties icons like Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Travis Tritt, Martina McBride and more, each week will reveal the story of one song as told by the artist who performed it, with modern hitmakers like Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Little Big Town weighing in, too. “Friends in Low Places,” “Fancy,” “Man (I Feel Like a Woman)” and others will all get analyzed and placed into context with a thoughtful, behind-the-music treatment.

First up this Saturday (August 4th) is Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine,” the iconic coming-of-age anthem that topped the country charts in 1996. On ‘90s Country Forever, Carter talks about the song’s creation, noting that as a new artist she was determined to find a song that introduced her properly, and that the song’s writers Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison “just nailed my life story, which ended up being everyone’s first experience [with love].”

Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde and Little Big Town offer thoughts on how the song impacted them, including LBT’s Karen Fairchild, who says, “It’s like the loss of innocence in that song and the finding of yourself, and it still is one of my very favorite country songs ever.”

‘90s Country Forever will continue to highlight one classic hit each week during broadcasts of Hot 20 Countdown, with the network planning to air the special in its entirety the weekend before Christmas.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad