Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next 'Suspiria': Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson Face Off in Chilling Teaser Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

See Dawes’ Laid-Back Poolside ‘Feed the Fire’

California band will launch their headlining Evening With Dawes tour on September 8th

By

Reporter

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dawes strip things down for a chilled-out rendition of “Feed the Fire” in a new video, performed poolside on a bright, sunny day.

Compared to the lush, almost-urgent version on the band’s 2018 album Passwords, this “Poolside Session” — filmed at Goldsmith and Mandy Moore’s California home — takes a much more relaxed approach. Frontman Taylor Goldsmith trades in his chorus-laden electric guitar for an acoustic instrument, replicating the breezy, groove-driven chord progression and tossing in a few spicy lead fills for good measure. A primitive drum machine beat moves the whole thing along, while Griffin Goldsmith brushes his snare-and-suitcase kit softly and Lee Pardini adds accents with an electric piano.

Passwords was released in June, and the band recently wrapped up a series of supporting dates with Jeff Lynne’s ELO. On September 8th, they’ll will kick off their headlining Evening With Dawes: Passwords Tour, which visits spots like Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma and the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia before winding down in November.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad