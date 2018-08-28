See Dawes’ Laid-Back Poolside ‘Feed the Fire’

Dawes strip things down for a chilled-out rendition of “Feed the Fire” in a new video, performed poolside on a bright, sunny day.

Compared to the lush, almost-urgent version on the band’s 2018 album Passwords, this “Poolside Session” — filmed at Goldsmith and Mandy Moore’s California home — takes a much more relaxed approach. Frontman Taylor Goldsmith trades in his chorus-laden electric guitar for an acoustic instrument, replicating the breezy, groove-driven chord progression and tossing in a few spicy lead fills for good measure. A primitive drum machine beat moves the whole thing along, while Griffin Goldsmith brushes his snare-and-suitcase kit softly and Lee Pardini adds accents with an electric piano.

Passwords was released in June, and the band recently wrapped up a series of supporting dates with Jeff Lynne’s ELO. On September 8th, they’ll will kick off their headlining Evening With Dawes: Passwords Tour, which visits spots like Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma and the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia before winding down in November.