See Dawes Grin and Bear It in Up-Close ‘Feed the Fire’ Video

Dawes return today with their new Feed the Fire EP, focusing solely on the breezy, contemplative roots-rock track that was originally found on their latest album Passwords. The new EP includes four versions of the tune, including a live cut and a “barebones” acoustic take.

To accompany the release the band has also unveiled a thought-provoking video for “Feed the Fire.” To visually convey the song’s lyrics about feeling lost in the miasma of social media, director Matthew Daniel Siskin placed the band members in familiar blue-screen squares, recalling the intro to the iconic Seventies sitcom The Brady Bunch.

At first the band members are playfully smiling, but it doesn’t take long for their grins to become strained, as Siskin intersperses images of clichéd click bait, like a cat pushing a fidget spinner. Meanwhile, Dawes lead singer Taylor Goldsmith delivers lines about the pressure to put forth the right persona in the digital landscape, admitting that he often finds himself, “working for attention that I’ll eventually resent.”

“Everyone is telling bands, writers, and artists to share, share, share,” said Siskin in a statement about his inspiration for the video. “If you don’t share, nobody will care. If you don’t use social media, you don’t exist. That feeling/image struck me hard when I first heard Taylor’s lyrics. We’re all working for constant attention, without giving it a single thought as to ‘why’ we’re doing it. Thankfully, the band trusted me enough to sit awkwardly in front of a camera over and over again. Forced to smile. But, as artists in 2018 — I’m pretty sure they’re already used to that.”

Dawes have also extended their Passwords Tour into next year, announcing 20 new dates that start in mid-January. The new coast-to-coast run, which will feature the band playing lengthy, two-set shows, begins at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California, and includes two nights at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville before finishing in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 20th.

Newly Added Dawes Tour Dates:

January 18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

January 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

January 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

January 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

January 23 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

January 25 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

January 26 – Oshkosh, WI @ The Howard

January 27 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre

January 29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

January 30 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

February 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

February 2 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

February 5 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

February 8 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

February 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

February 10 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

February 12 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

February 14-16 – Tampa, FL @ Cayamo Cruise 2019

February 17 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

February 19 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Stage at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

February 20 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall