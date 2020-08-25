Davisson Brothers Band Mix West Virginia with Australia in ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ Video

Chris Davisson once told Rolling Stone that the Davisson Brothers Band, his country-rock group with brother Donnie, were favorites on the “animal circuit: the Eagles, Elks and Moose Lodges.” Since then, they’ve expanded their reach far out of their West Virginia stomping grounds. On the new song “Greatest Show on Earth,” they plant their flag in Australia, teaming up with Australian country singer Amber Lawrence for an international duet.

On Tuesday, the Davissons and Lawrence premiered a new video for the song that features fans submitting home videos to offer glimpses of their own worlds. The brothers say the video, and working with Lawrence, was a way to emphasize the message of unity inherent in the song.

“Working with Amber has been such a great experience. We set out to bring a moment of happiness to the world and rally everyone up and it seems to be working,” says Chris. “It was an emotional experience watching the video for the first time. It will make you smile and cry at the same time.”

“We want everyone to know that we are here with you,” says brother Donnie. “We are all in this together.”

“Greatest Show on Earth,” produced by Dan Frizsell, was written by the Davissons and Lawrence, along with Rob Snyder.