David Crosby Says He’s Recording With Jason Isbell

“Lucky me… I’m goin to sing with Jason and Amanda,” tweeted the rock icon

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

David Crosby

David Crosby tweeted that he'll be singing with Jason Isbell on the Americana songwriter's upcoming album.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

During last summer’s Newport Folk Festival, David Crosby joined Jason Isbell onstage during his set with the 400 Unit to perform a pair of Crosby, Stills & Nash songs. The collaboration on “Wooden Ships” and “Ohio” was a successful one, and the pair became Twitter buds, tweeting praise and “Hi” at each other. In September, Crosby opened for Isbell at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, with both artists sitting in during the other’s set.

Now, Isbell and Crosby are collaborating in the studio. Isbell tweeted a photo of himself with “Santa Croz,” writing that he “brought a ringer into the studio to sing.” The Americana songwriter is currently recording the follow-up to 2017’s The Nashville Sound with producer Dave Cobb at RCA Studio A in Nashville. Isbell posted another photo earlier this month of himself noodling on his guitar in the control room with a camera crew behind him.

A representative for Isbell’s record label said Crosby was only in town to hear the album’s progress and couldn’t confirm any collaboration. But Crosby also tweeted about the studio session, writing that he’s “goin to sing with Jason and Amanda [Shires].” He also teased the possibility of he and Isbell doing more shows together. “I believe we are playing together again this summer in NYC and DC and I flat love his band,” Crosby wrote.

Crosby, an advice columnist for Rolling Stone with his Ask Croz feature, already has tour dates scheduled for spring and summer 2020. Isbell, meanwhile, will play a pair of benefit shows in New York this month, along with some rare solo acoustic shows, including December 19th in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the 20th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and the 21st at the Music Box at the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He’ll also perform with the 400 Unit as part of Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31st.

