David Crosby Says He’s Recording With Jason Isbell

During last summer’s Newport Folk Festival, David Crosby joined Jason Isbell onstage during his set with the 400 Unit to perform a pair of Crosby, Stills & Nash songs. The collaboration on “Wooden Ships” and “Ohio” was a successful one, and the pair became Twitter buds, tweeting praise and “Hi” at each other. In September, Crosby opened for Isbell at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, with both artists sitting in during the other’s set.

Brought a ringer into the studio to sing pic.twitter.com/D9o9wkMXPh — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) December 11, 2019

Now, Isbell and Crosby are collaborating in the studio. Isbell tweeted a photo of himself with “Santa Croz,” writing that he “brought a ringer into the studio to sing.” The Americana songwriter is currently recording the follow-up to 2017’s The Nashville Sound with producer Dave Cobb at RCA Studio A in Nashville. Isbell posted another photo earlier this month of himself noodling on his guitar in the control room with a camera crew behind him.

A representative for Isbell’s record label said Crosby was only in town to hear the album’s progress and couldn’t confirm any collaboration. But Crosby also tweeted about the studio session, writing that he’s “goin to sing with Jason and Amanda [Shires].” He also teased the possibility of he and Isbell doing more shows together. “I believe we are playing together again this summer in NYC and DC and I flat love his band,” Crosby wrote.



Lucky me ….I’m goin to sing with Jason and Amanda ….hoooboy….going to be some serious fun

Was last night …tell you what ….. — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) December 11, 2019

I believe we are playing together again this summer in NYC and DC and I flat love his band and, like everybody else, I love Amanda …have to tell you the songs he’s got recorded are going to blow your minds into next week https://t.co/b34wDF3165 — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) December 12, 2019

Crosby, an advice columnist for Rolling Stone with his Ask Croz feature, already has tour dates scheduled for spring and summer 2020. Isbell, meanwhile, will play a pair of benefit shows in New York this month, along with some rare solo acoustic shows, including December 19th in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the 20th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and the 21st at the Music Box at the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He’ll also perform with the 400 Unit as part of Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31st.