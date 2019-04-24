Dave Rawlings Machine to Release ‘Nashville Obsolete’ Album on Vinyl

Dave Rawlings Machine’s sterling folk-pop treasure Nashville Obsolete, which landed on Rolling Stone’s list of the 40 Best Country Albums of 2015, will make its debut on vinyl June 14th on Acony Records.

The seven-track LP, which was Rawlings’ sophomore release under the Dave Rawlings Machine moniker following 2009’s A Friend of a Friend, features the musician and his longtime partner Gillian Welch on vocals throughout. Produced by Rawlings, the LP was recorded on analog tape at Nashville’s Woodland Studios, now owned by Rawlings and Welch. For the upcoming release, the tracks were committed to 150-gram audiophile-quality vinyl at Quality Record Pressings in Salina, Kansas.

In addition to Rawlings and Welch on vocals and guitar, Nashville Obsolete features Paul Kowert (Punch Brothers) on bass, Willie Watson on vocals and guitar, and guest appearances from Brittany Haas (fiddle) and Jordan Tice (mandolin). The album is the third in Welch and Rawlings’ back catalog to be pressed to vinyl, with more titles forthcoming.

Earlier this year, Welch and Rawlings performed their lilting Western ballad “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” at the 91st Academy Awards in recognition of their Best Original Song nomination for the tune heard in the Coen Brothers’ film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Nashville Obsolete on vinyl is now available for pre-order and will also be offered in a pair of bundles include several unique extras. The LP will officially be released June 14th.

Nashville Obsolete track listing:

1. “The Weekend”

2. “Short Haired Woman Blues”

3. “The Trip”

4. “Bodysnatchers”

5. “The Last Pharaoh”

6. “Candy”

7. Pilgrim (You Can’t Go Home)”