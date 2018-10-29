Hear Punk Troubadour Dave Hause’s New Song ‘Lemon Hill’

After releasing last year’s introspective Bury Me in Philly, singer-songwriter Dave Hause shines more light into the dark corners of his soul on the new EP September Haze. Set for release on November 1st, the project includes three new songs, a reworked version of the Bury Me in Philly cut “Shaky Jesus” and a yearning, desperate cover of Brandi Carlile’s “Hold Out Your Hand.” Hause’s newfound sobriety is the connective tissue tying it all together.

“I had these three new songs that were themed around finding out what the next step is after I got sober,” Hause tells Rolling Stone of the tracks “Steady Now,” “Lemon Hill” and “Mother’s Day” that anchor September Haze, an EP named after that dizzying feeling between the end of summer and the crispness of autumn. “That time has this strange uncertain energy and that’s the place I was in writing these songs. And it was a perpetual state of ‘September haze’ when I decided to stop drinking.”

Ahead of the EP’s unveiling on Thursday — which Hause is releasing independently — the Philly-raised songwriter is sharing “Lemon Hill” with the fan base he first cultivated as a member of the punk band the Loved Ones. The song is an allusion to an area of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park where Hause would drink as a kid, and later would walk to clear his head while recording at the home of his brother and bandmate Tim Hause.

“There are all those places you’d go in that thrilling part of those early days of partying with your friends, finding some way to quell the anxiety in your mind,” he says of his formative years at Lemon Hill. “Over time, you end up squeezing that lemon and that bitterness can come out. Great, wild summers as a kid eventually lead to a much more sinister thing that can overtake your life. For me, that was true.”

Hause, who now resides in Santa Barbara, California, where he and his wife are expecting twins, will perform a show on November 10th in New Jersey. He spent part of the past year touring Europe with another punk-leaning rocker turned troubadour, Brian Fallon of the Gaslight Anthem. September Haze is now available for pre-order.