Dave Hause Covers Patty Griffin’s ‘Long Ride Home’ With Brian Fallon for New EP

Dave Hause interprets the songs of two wildly different artists on a new double EP. Patty/Paddy features the punk troubadour interpreting five songs by Americana songwriter Patty Griffin and five by Paddy Costello, of the Minneapolis punk band Dillinger Four.

Hause, the leader of Philadelphia group the Loved Ones, previews the project with the Griffin song “Long Ride Home,” off her 2003 album A Kiss in Time. For the recording, Hause enlisted the Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon and his brother Tim Hause to join him on harmonies. The result is a gentle rendition that stays close to Griffin’s original, but with electric guitar.

Hause says the inspiration for the Patty/Paddy EP came from tribute albums recorded by his own songwriting heroes.

“There have been a couple of times when artists that I admire have dedicated full records to covering an artist that has shaped their work. Bruce Springsteen did The Seeger Sessions. Steve Earle made a Townes Van Zandt and a Guy Clark record. The band Discount put out an EP of Billy Bragg covers. I was fascinated by the idea, and when I considered which songwriters that I have that level of love and respect for, Patty Griffin was the first one to come to mind,” Hause tells Rolling Stone. “Dillinger Four has been a favorite going back to the late Nineties, and Paddy’s songs in particular always felt like folk anthems for the working class — just played maniacally. It struck me that two of my favorite songwriters, from two very different genres happen to go by Patty. Or, Paddy. And the light bulb went on.”

Along with Fallon, other guests on the EP include Will Hoge, Jake Blount, Laura Stevenson, and Lilly Hiatt, who duets on Paddy‘s “Doublewhiskeycokenoice” (a song title that fellow Minneapolis band the Hold Steady nodded to in “Constructive Summer”). Both Patty and Paddy will be released October 23rd.

Here’s the track list:

Patty

1. “Moon Song”

2. “Long Ride Home” (with Brian Fallon)

3. “Top of the World” (with Bartees Strange)

4. “Poor Man’s House”

5. “When It Don’t Come Easy”

Paddy

1. “Minimum Wage Is a Gateway Drug” (with Jake Blount)

2. “The Father, the Son, and the Homosexual / Single Parent”

3. “Doublewhiskeycokenoice” (with Lilly Hiatt)

4. “Super Powers Enable Me to Blend in With Machinery”

5.”The Great American Going Out of Business Sale”