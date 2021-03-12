Darius Rucker Delivers an Ode to Romance in New Song ‘My Masterpiece’

Darius Rucker has released the breezy new song “My Masterpiece” as his latest single. It’s the country artist’s first new music of 2021 and follows the single “Beers & Sunshine.”

“My Masterpiece” was written by Rucker with Ross Copperman, JT Harding, and Josh Osborne and features a spacious, piano-driven arrangement of laid-back drumming, tambourine, and wisps of pedal steel that’s meant to go down as sweetly as Rucker’s romantic words of praise. He describes his love for someone as a work of art that he hopes outlives all his shortcomings and the many things he accomplishes. “If I wrote the song, your name would be Georgia and you’d be on my mind/like a star at night our love will stand the test of time,” he sings. The masterpiece in question is his love for his partner.

Rucker’s “Beers & Sunshine” recently made its way to the top of the country radio charts, marking the singer’s ninth Number One as a solo country performer. His most recent solo album is 2017’s When Was the Last Time, but between then and now he also reunited his mates in Hootie & the Blowfish for Imperfect Circle, their first album in 14 years.

In November, Rucker stepped into a new role as master of ceremonies, co-hosting the 2020 CMA Awards alongside Reba McEntire for the first time.