Darius Rucker to Receive Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award

Darius Rucker’s philanthropic work on behalf of children will be recognized with a special award later this year. The “For the First Time” singer and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman is set to receive the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award during the Music Biz 2019 Awards and Hall of Fame Dinner on Tuesday, May 7th, in Nashville.

In addition to supporting MUSC Children’s Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina — the city where he grew up and still resides — Rucker has helped raise millions for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis through his annual Darius & Friends concert and golf tournament. Rucker and his Hootie bandmates have also raised funds for more than 200 organizations centered on public education and youth golf programs through their foundation, hosting Hootie’s Homegrown Roundup in the fall and their “Monday After the Masters” celebrity tournament.

Past recipients of the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award, named for the popular singer-songwriter who led numerous efforts to end world hunger, include Martina McBride, Melissa Etheridge, Annie Lennox and Jackson Browne. Music Biz, an annual music industry summit, will be held May 5th through 8th at the JW Marriott in downtown Nashville.

Shortly after he’s presented with the Music Biz honor, Rucker will rejoin his Hootie & the Blowfish pals for the 2019 Group Therapy Tour, the band’s first full-blown outing together since 2008. The trek, which launches May 30th in Virginia Beach, Virginia, will run through September 13th and coincides with their plans to release a new album via Universal Music Group Nashville.