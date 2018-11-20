See Danielle Bradbery, Thomas Rhett’s Bittersweet ‘Goodbye Summer’ Video

Danielle Bradbery and Thomas Rhett head to the sandy beaches of Florida’s 30A in the new video for “Goodbye Summer,” which Bradbery originally recorded solo for her album I Don’t Believe We’ve Met.

Filmed in and around Rosemary Beach, Florida, by director Shaun Silva, the clip follows the story in Bradbery’s song with a summer romance that unfolds between a young woman who works at a beach resort and a young man who happens to be staying there. Sparks fly between the two, and pretty soon they’re spending all their free moments together. But, as the song warns, September eventually does come around and they have to part ways, which they do with one final dramatic embrace in the Gulf of Mexico.

Bradbery and Rhett, who co-wrote the song, also appear in a series of cinematic shots taken from the boardwalks and beaches that are so closely associated with the area. Not far from Rosemary Beach, parts of the panhandle were devastated when Hurricane Michael hit the coast in October. To aid with the relief effort, Bradbery has partnered with the Rosemary Beach Foundation to raise funds for home rebuilding and purchasing supplies for schools.

Bradbery released I Don’t Believe We’ve Met in December 2017. Next February, she’ll play several dates as a supporting act on Kane Brown’s Live Forever Tour.