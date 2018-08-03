Rolling Stone

Danielle Bradbery, Thomas Rhett Team for New Duet ‘Goodbye Summer’

“Hello Summer,” co-written by Rhett and featured on Bradbery’s album ‘I Don’t Believe We’ve Met,’ is transformed into a collaborative effort

Danielle Bradbery has teamed with Thomas Rhett to re-record her song "Hello Summer" as "Goodbye Summer."

Danielle Bradbery and Thomas Rhett team up on the wistful new duet “Goodbye Summer,” an updated version of Bradbery’s solo tune “Hello Summer.”

It’s a deceptive title, implying blue skies and tan lines along with every other popular country cliché. While those things do hover in the background, the story centers more on an intense, fleeting relationship that evaporates like a mirage when the season is over. “Hello summer, goodbye to my heart,” sings Bradbery, but by the end she’s changed her tune: “Goodbye summer, you tore me apart.” The addition of Rhett makes the experience seem less like one of solitary longing – as it does on the album – and more like the inevitable separation of two people, heading in different directions.

The original recording of the song, which was written by Rhett, his father Rhett Akins, the Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston and Julian Bunetta, was included on Bradbery’s second album I Don’t Believe We’ve Met. Featuring the singles “Sway” and “Worth It,” the album arrived four years after her self-titled debut and the blur of her Voice victory.

Next up for Bradbery is a visit to the Grand Ole Opry on August 7th, followed by an August 13th show in Armada, Michigan.

