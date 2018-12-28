See Danielle Bradbery Cover Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Slow Burn’

Danielle Bradbery continues her “Yours Truly” cover series with a gorgeous reading of Kacey Musgraves’ “Slow Burn.” The opening track on Musgraves’ latest album Golden Hour, the song sums up the dreamy, atmospheric nature of the Grammy-nominated LP.

Here, Bradbery stays mainly true to the original, but strips it down to its acoustic base: she’s accompanied only by piano, acoustic guitar and cello. It’s the 22-year-old’s lilting voice, however, that drives the arrangement, echoing Musgraves’ own yearning delivery on the studio version. “Every time I hear this song I am reminded to pause and recognize all the beauty this world is filled with,” Bradbery wrote on Twitter.

“Slow Burn” is the latest entry in Bradbery’s video series, which kicked off with a reworked version of Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman.” On January 4th, she’ll debut her interpretation of Post Malone’s “Psycho.” Her latest radio release was the Thomas Rhett duet “Goodbye Summer.” Bradbery will join Kane Brown on his headlining Live Forever Tour, beginning January 31st.

Musgraves, meanwhile, is nominated for four Grammy Awards on the strength of Golden Hour, including the all-genre Album of the Year. Her Oh, What a World Tour launches January 9th in Indianapolis, Indiana.