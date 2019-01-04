Danielle Bradbery Covers Post Malone’s ‘Psycho’

Danielle Bradbery offers proof that she can sing nearly anything with a cover of Post Malone’s “Psycho,” the third installment in her recent Yours Truly: 2018 project.

Eschewing the brittle beats and hazy atmosphere of Post Malone’s recording from 2018’s beerbongs & bentleys for a chamber-pop arrangement, fellow Texas native Bradbery applies her feather-light vocal delivery to undulating accompaniment by piano and cello. It’s the same setup she used in previous Yours Truly videos, including covers of Kacey Musgraves’ “Slow Burn” and Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman.” Bradbery chose the three songs because they were hits from 2018 that she felt represented the range of her taste.

“I grew up listening to all kinds of music from country to R&B and hip-hop, even Hispanic music with my mom’s side of the family, and all of those influences have impacted my own art,” Bradbery told Billboard when the project was announced. “Incredible music was released across all genres this year, so I wanted to mark this moment in time with my own versions of some of my favorites.

In 2017, Bradbery released her long-awaited second album I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, showing off her songwriting skills and distancing herself from her victory on season four of The Voice. She’s scheduled to serve as the supporting act on several dates of Kane Brown’s Live Forever Tour in 2019.