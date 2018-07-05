Rolling Stone

Dan + Shay Tap R3hab for ‘Tequila’ Remix

Duo’s Number One country single heads for dance floors with Dutch producer’s tropical house update

Continuing a recent micro-trend of country songs getting the remix treatment, Dan + Shay’s Number One hit “Tequila” has a new version courtesy of Dutch producer R3hab.

Very little of the original recording remains, save for Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers’ vocals, transforming the tune from power ballad to jet-setting tropical house jam. The ponderous piano chords that open Dan + Shay’s studio version are replaced by airy droplets of synthesizer and the whole thing is underpinned by a stuttering dancehall rhythm similar to the one in Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.” And in true EDM fashion, there’s a heavy drop abutting each chorus, in which R3hab chops and pitch-shifts vocal snippets to form a new melody.

Dan + Shay released their self-titled third album on June 22nd, with “Tequila” rising to the top spot of Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart the following week. On Friday, they’re set to play Northwell Health at Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York, and they’ll be supporting Rascal Flatts’ Back to Us Tour through August.

