Dan + Shay Preview New Album With Title Track ‘Good Things’

Dan + Shay will release a new album, Good Things, on August 13th. The duo has previewed the release with the title track, “Good Things,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by Patrick Tracy.

Good Things, produced by band member Dan Smyers, features 12 tracks, including “10,000 Hours,” a collaboration with Justin Bieber that originally dropped in 2019. Earlier this year, Dan + Shay released “Glad You Exist,” which will appear on the new album.

“We poured every bit of our hearts into this project and have never been more excited for anything in our entire lives,” the group wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for it to be yours so soon.”

GOOD THINGS: THE ALBUM AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE AUGUST 13 and good things: the song available everywhere now. #thinkgoodthings pre-order the album:https://t.co/EirfDDNsVk pic.twitter.com/jmlPLNNKRk — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 15, 2021

Dan + Shay also recently announced the rescheduled dates of their headlining tour. Originally set for 2020, the trek was scuttled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Arena Tour, as it’s dubbed, will now kick off September 9th, 2021, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Good Things Track Listing:

1. Good Things

2. Steal My Love

3. You

4. Body Language

5. Give In To You

6. Irresponsible

7. Lying

8. One Direction

9. Let Me Get Over Her

10. Glad You Exist

11. 10,000 Hours (with Justin Bieber)

12. I Should Probably Go To Bed

Good Things is available to pre-order now.