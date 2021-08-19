Dan + Shay Perform Soulful ‘You’ on ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Dan + Shay lean into wedding band excellence in their Wednesday night performance of “You” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Dressed in matching pink suits with the rest of their band, the country-pop duo appeared in front of a shimmering blue backdrop of streamers, the kind you might see in the movie version of a high school prom. Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers give a cinema-worthy performance of the soulful track: “I got you/For the rest of my days/In the sun of Sunday morning/Or the pouring rain/I got you/For the rest of my life/And if all else goes wrong, baby/I’ll be alright.”

Earlier this week, Dan + Shay released the music video for their song “Steal My Love,” following their performance for more than 10,000 fans at an outdoor concert in Nashville last Friday. “Steal My Love” is the follow-up to “Glad You Exist,” the opening track on the duo’s latest album Good Things, which became the first country album in streaming history to achieve RIAA Gold status upon release. Good Things includes the hits “10,000 Hours,” the duo’s collaboration with Justin Bieber, and “I Should Probably Go to Bed.”

Dan + Shay are slated to kick off their 2021 Arena Tour on September 9th in Greenville, South Carolina.