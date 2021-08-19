 Dan + Shay Perform Soulful 'You' on 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Dan + Shay Perform Soulful ‘You’ on ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Duo perform Good Things track in a setting worthy of a teen rom-com prom scene

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dan + Shay lean into wedding band excellence in their Wednesday night performance of “You” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Dressed in matching pink suits with the rest of their band, the country-pop duo appeared in front of a shimmering blue backdrop of streamers, the kind you might see in the movie version of a high school prom. Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers give a cinema-worthy performance of the soulful track: “I got you/For the rest of my days/In the sun of Sunday morning/Or the pouring rain/I got you/For the rest of my life/And if all else goes wrong, baby/I’ll be alright.”

Earlier this week, Dan + Shay released the music video for their song “Steal My Love,” following their performance for more than 10,000 fans at an outdoor concert in Nashville last Friday. “Steal My Love” is the follow-up to “Glad You Exist,” the opening track on the duo’s latest album Good Things, which became the first country album in streaming history to achieve RIAA Gold status upon release. Good Things includes the hits “10,000 Hours,” the duo’s collaboration with Justin Bieber, and “I Should Probably Go to Bed.”

Dan + Shay are slated to kick off their 2021 Arena Tour on September 9th in Greenville, South Carolina.

In This Article: Dan + Shay, Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.