Dan + Shay Announce Massive 2020 ‘The (Arena) Tour’

Dan + Shay have announced a sprawling 2020 tour after dropping their romantic Justin Bieber collaboration, “10,000 Hours.”

Dan + Shay’s The (Arena) Tour kicks off in March in Nashville and will continue until October, although they have no North American tour dates planned from May through August. The final show will occur on Halloween 2020 in Tacoma, Washington.

Last year, Dan + Shay released their self-titled third album, which topped the U.S. Country charts. It was led by their hit single “Tequila,” which the duo recently performed with the Jonas Brothers during the recently reunited boy band’s Nashville show.

“10,000 Hours” is Dan + Shay’s first non-album single of 2019; they have not announced any plans for a fourth full-length LP.

Dan + Shay 2020 Tour Dates

March 6 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 13 – Charlottesville @ John Paul Jones Arena

March 14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

March 20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

March 27 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 28 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

April 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

April 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

April 18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

September 17 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena f.k.a. Verizon Arena

September 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 1 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 2 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 11 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

October 15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

October 21 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

October 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

October 29 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

October 30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 31 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome