Dan + Shay Announce Massive 2020 ‘The (Arena) Tour’

Dan + Shay have announced a sprawling 2020 tour after dropping their romantic Justin Bieber collaboration, “10,000 Hours.”
Dan + Shay’s The (Arena) Tour kicks off in March in Nashville and will continue until October, although they have no North American tour dates planned from May through August. The final show will occur on Halloween 2020 in Tacoma, Washington.
Last year, Dan + Shay released their self-titled third album, which topped the U.S. Country charts. It was led by their hit single “Tequila,” which the duo recently performed with the Jonas Brothers during the recently reunited boy band’s Nashville show.
“10,000 Hours” is Dan + Shay’s first non-album single of 2019; they have not announced any plans for a fourth full-length LP.
Dan + Shay 2020 Tour Dates
March 6 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 13 – Charlottesville @ John Paul Jones Arena
March 14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
March 20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
March 21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
March 27 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 28 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
April 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
April 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
April 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
April 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
April 18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
September 17 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena f.k.a. Verizon Arena
September 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
September 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
September 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
September 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 1 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 2 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
October 11 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
October 15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
October 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
October 21 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
October 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
October 29 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
October 30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 31 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome