Dan + Shay Rob a Bank, Lead a Group Dance in ‘Steal My Love’ Video

Country-pop duo’s new video screams “big budget” and features subtle allusions to a number of movies

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Dan + Shay played to more than 10,000 fans in Nashville last Friday during a free outdoor concert on the release of their new album Good Things. This week, they dropped their music video for “Steal My Love,” a highly produced clip that finds the country-pop duo robbing a bank vault and trying to evade a gang of ski-masked heavies.

The video screams “big budget” and has visual allusions to a number of movies — from the briefcase MacGuffin of Pulp Fiction and the high-wire act of Mission Impossible to the classic cars in Gone in 60 Seconds and the choreographed dance numbers of In the Heights. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have charisma to burn as they lead a flash mob down the block in a series of spins and struts. The video was filmed in Springfield, Tennessee.

“Steal My Love” is the follow-up to “Glad You Exist,” the opening track on Good Things. The album, which became the first country album in streaming history to achieve RIAA Gold status upon release, also includes the hits “10,000 Hours,” the duo’s collaboration with Justin Bieber, and “I Should Probably Go to Bed.”

Dan + Shay are slated to kick off their 2021 Arena Tour on September 9th in Greenville, South Carolina.

