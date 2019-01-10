Hear Dan + Shay’s New Acoustic Version of ‘Speechless’

Chart-topping country duo Dan + Shay distill the base elements from two recent hits in a pair of new acoustic releases, highlighting the vocal chemistry behind “Speechless” and “Tequila.”

With Shay Mooney’s soaring voice softening for the occasion, a delicate snap track and easygoing acoustic guitar bring an extra dose of sensitivity to “Speechless,” complete with a brief 12-string acoustic-guitar solo. The midtempo lovers’ anthem is currently enjoying its fourth week on top of Billboard’s Country Airplay radio chart, marking Dan + Shay’s fifth Number One single.

Meanwhile, the nostalgic warmth behind “Tequila” is particularly smooth, with dreamy instrumentation including a tasteful dobro. “Tequila” hit Number One in 2018 and is currently at Number Two on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart — which measures radio play, digital streaming and downloads — just behind “Speechless.”

Sharing the surprise tracks via social media early Thursday morning, the duo of Mooney and Dan Smyers noted that fans have been requesting acoustic versions of “Speechless” for use at weddings, and that Thursday also marks the one-year anniversary of “Tequila” being released.

Dan + Shay are up for two honors at the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10th, and on February 28th they’ll launch Dan + Shay: The Tour, a North American headline run featuring Morgan Evans and Chris Lane on select dates. They’ll also join Florida Georgia Line this summer on the Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.