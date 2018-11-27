Dan + Shay to Headline ‘Concert for Unity’ for Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue

Dan + Shay, the chart-topping country duo behind such hits as “Tequila,” “From the Ground Up” and current single “Speechless,” will headline a benefit concert for the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Titled a “Concert for Unity,” the December 2nd event will raise funds to help the synagogue rebuild and reopen following an October mass shooting at the place of worship that killed 11 people.

Dan Smyers, who makes up the duo with vocalist Shay Mooney, is a Pittsburgh area native, raised in nearby Wexford. He shared the news via Twitter over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Concert for Unity will be held in downtown Pittsburgh at the Byham Theater on the Allegheny River. Local artists FRZY and the Andy Davis Band are also set to perform. All acts, along with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, are donating their time and services.

Dan + Shay released their self-titled third album earlier this summer, which includes the platinum-certified “Tequila,” a crossover hit for the duo. The band is currently on tour with Chris Young and will head to the U.K. in January with Devin Dawson.