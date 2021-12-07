Dan + Shay Welcome the Holidays With ‘Officially Christmas’ on ‘Fallon’

Dan + Shay brought a sense of holiday cheer to The Tonight Show with a heart-felt performance of their recent single “Officially Christmas.”

Surrounded by Christmas decor and dressed in tuxedos, the pair and their live band offered a festive atmosphere as they declared, “It’s officially Christmas/ and I’m officially yours.” The duo released “Officially Christmas” back in November, but the upbeat number feels especially poignant now that it’s nearing Christmas.

Dan + Shay’s most recent album, Good Things, dropped in August. Good Things, produced by the band’s Dan Smyers, features 12 tracks, including “10,000 Hours,” a collaboration with Justin Bieber that originally was released in 2019. They’ve released music videos for several album cuts, including “Lying” and “Steal My Love.” They are also up for the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Glad You Exist.”

The band is currently wrapping a tour in support of Good Things, with a final stop in Boston tonight. They have more shows announced for the spring of 2022.