Dan + Shay Head to the Dive Bar in ‘Lying’ Music Video

Dan + Shay have dropped a new song, “Lying,” along with an accompanying music video. The clip, directed by Dani Vitale and Patrick Tracy, is set in a dive bar, where the musicians perform the lovelorn track.

“I don’t miss you in my bed/ I don’t hear you in my head,” the duo croon on the piano-driven song. “I don’t love you, I’m not crying/ And I swear I’m not lying.”

“Lying” is the latest song to emerge from the band’s new album, Good Things, out August 13th. Good Things, produced by the band’s Dan Smyers, features 12 tracks, including “10,000 Hours,” a collaboration with Justin Bieber that originally dropped in 2019. Earlier this year, Dan + Shay released “Glad You Exist,” which will also appear on the new album, and recently unveiled the title track.

To coincide with the album’s release, the duo will perform their “Good Things Album Release Concert” at The Great Lawn in Nashville’s Centennial Park, marking the first time a major concert has happened at the venue. Tickets are on sale now.

Dan + Shay also recently announced the rescheduled dates of their headlining tour. Originally set for 2020, the trek was scuttled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Arena Tour, as it’s dubbed, will now kick off September 9th, 2021, in Greenville, South Carolina.