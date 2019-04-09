Hear Dan + Shay’s New Acoustic Version of ‘Keeping Score’

Dan + Shay were three-time winners at Sunday night’s ACM Awards, including taking their first-ever Duo of the Year trophy, in addition to Single and Song of the Year for the genre-hopping “Tequila.” The pair, who wrested the duo honor from two-time victors Brothers Osborne, was joined onstage by Kelly Clarkson for a crowd-pleasing performance of “Keeping Score,” a song all about savoring life’s special moments rather than anticipating what’s around the corner.

While their collaborative performance from the Grammy- and ACM-winning duo’s self-titled third album garnered plenty of post-show buzz, Dan + Shay have just released a more contemplative, Clarkson-less acoustic version of “Keeping Score,” which builds to a quieter climax than the soaring original, allowing the tune’s message to perhaps seep in more slowly.

Whatever its effect this unplugged rendition of “Keeping Score” comes, ironically, as Dan + Shay are tallying some of their most triumphant successes. Next up is a series of sold-out tour dates with special guest Chris Lane in the Northwest U.S. and into Canada. The duo also has several festival dates before this summer’s trek with another award-winning twosome, Florida Georgia Line and their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, also featuring Morgan Wallen and Hardy.