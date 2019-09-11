See Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers Sing ‘Tequila’ at Nashville Concert

The Jonas Brothers momentarily expanded to a quintet during the Nashville stop of their Happiness Begins Tour as they invited country duo Dan + Shay out to perform their crossover smash “Tequila” for the crowd.

Emerging from the subterranean levels of Bridgestone Arena to enthusiastic screams, Dan + Shay joined the Jonas crew as the forlorn opening chords to “Tequila” began ringing out. Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers assumed their usual spots onstage, with Mooney’s powerful voice taking the lead and Smyers adding harmonies. Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers prowl the stage around them, with Nick Jonas taking up the second verse as Mooney ascends to impossibly high harmony notes.

The Happiness Begins Tour, named after the Jonas Brothers’ first studio album in a decade, will wrap up its extensive run of U.S. dates in December. In early 2020, the Jonases will head across the Atlantic for a European leg that wraps at the end of February. Happiness Begins follows a period of individual work from the group’s members, with Nick Jonas mounting a solo career and Joe Jonas enjoying a dance-pop hit as a member of DNCE with “Cake by the Ocean.”

Dan + Shay, meanwhile, cleaned up at the 54th ACM Awards in April, taking home Single of the Year for “Tequila” and Duo of the Year. Smyers also won a Song of the Year trophy as one of the writers on “Tequila.” At present, they’re playing direct support on Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, which hits West Valley City, Utah, on Thursday.