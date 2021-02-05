 Dan and Shay's 'Glad You Exist': Hear New Song - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Nipsey Hussle's 'The Marathon' Gets 10th-Anniversary Interactive Production
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Dan + Shay Give Thanks in New Song ‘Glad You Exist’

Country-pop duo return with latest offering from follow-up to self-titled third album

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dan + Shay deliver a heartfelt show of gratitude with their new song “Glad You Exist,” which was released on Friday. It’s the follow-up to their chart-topping hit “I Should Probably Goes to Bed” and latest from an upcoming project.

Built around a percussive acoustic guitar part that could have easily powered an early John Mayer hit, the breezy tune was written by Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney with Ryan Lewis, Jordan Reynolds, and Tayla Parx (whose songwriting credits include Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” and Khalid and Normani’s “Love Lies”). It doubles as both a Valentine’s message to someone whose devotion has weathered many bad decisions and a love letter to the fans who have stuck around through an entire season of no live performances.

“There’s a couple billion people in the world/And a million other places we could be, but you’re here with me,” Mooney sings, with Smyers’ soft harmonies leading into dizzying instrumental sections of vocal “oohs,” syncopated percussion, and electronic effects. It’s short even by country radio standards, clocking out short of the 2:30 mark.

“To us, ‘Glad You Exist’ is more than just a song,” the duo said in a statement. “It’s a message of gratitude and hope. A message to everyone in our lives: our fans, our friends, our families, to remind them all how grateful we are to be on the planet at the same time.”

Dan + Shay have also signed on to serve as advisors to coach Blake Shelton on NBC’s The Voice, as competitors get into the Battle Rounds on the show’s 20th season.

In This Article: Dan + Shay

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.