Dan + Shay Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2021

Dan + Shay have announced the rescheduled dates of their headlining tour. Originally set for 2020, the trek was scuttled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Arena Tour, as it’s dubbed, will now kick off September 9th, 2021, in Greenville, South Carolina. The tour stretches into early December, with stops in New York, Chicago, Salt Lake City, and Atlanta.

“Thank you to our fans for being so patient while we worked through the rescheduling of the (arena) tour,” the Grammy-winning duo wrote on Instagram. “We’re absolutely crushed that it wasn’t able to happen this year, but your safety is more important to us than anything, so we made the difficult decision to move the tour to 2021. Even though it seems like an eternity, the new year will be here before we know it, and we promise it will be worth the wait.”

Dan + Shay released their new single “I Should Probably Go to Bed” late last month. A song about temptation, it was recorded by the group’s Dan Smyers at his home studio in Nashville during quarantine. “I’ve had that phrase written in my phone for a long time,” he told Rolling Stone. “Everybody’s gone through that. It’s just that classic tale of temptation, of something pulling you and rendering you kind of defenseless.”

Smyers and Shay Mooney also filmed a video for the song, which finds them being tossed about inside a floating house.

Here are the dates for Dan + Shay’s 2021 Arena Tour:

September 9 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

September 10 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

September 11 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 18 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

September 23 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

September 24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

September 25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

October 1 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

October 2 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 3 — Grand Rapids, MI @Van Andel Arena

October 17 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

October 20 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 21 — Sacramento, CA @Golden 1 Center

October 23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 24 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 28 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 29 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

November 4 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 5 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

November 12 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

November 13 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

November 14 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

November 20 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

November 21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

December 3 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

December 4 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

December 5 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

December 7 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden