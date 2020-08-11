Dan + Shay Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2021

Dan + Shay have announced the rescheduled dates of their headlining tour. Originally set for 2020, the trek was scuttled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Arena Tour, as it’s dubbed, will now kick off September 9th, 2021, in Greenville, South Carolina. The tour stretches into early December, with stops in New York, Chicago, Salt Lake City, and Atlanta.
“Thank you to our fans for being so patient while we worked through the rescheduling of the (arena) tour,” the Grammy-winning duo wrote on Instagram. “We’re absolutely crushed that it wasn’t able to happen this year, but your safety is more important to us than anything, so we made the difficult decision to move the tour to 2021. Even though it seems like an eternity, the new year will be here before we know it, and we promise it will be worth the wait.”
Dan + Shay released their new single “I Should Probably Go to Bed” late last month. A song about temptation, it was recorded by the group’s Dan Smyers at his home studio in Nashville during quarantine. “I’ve had that phrase written in my phone for a long time,” he told Rolling Stone. “Everybody’s gone through that. It’s just that classic tale of temptation, of something pulling you and rendering you kind of defenseless.”
Smyers and Shay Mooney also filmed a video for the song, which finds them being tossed about inside a floating house.
Here are the dates for Dan + Shay’s 2021 Arena Tour:
September 9 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
September 10 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
September 11 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
September 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
September 17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 18 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
September 23 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
September 24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
September 25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
October 1 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
October 2 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 3 — Grand Rapids, MI @Van Andel Arena
October 17 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
October 20 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 21 — Sacramento, CA @Golden 1 Center
October 23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
October 24 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 28 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 29 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
November 4 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
November 5 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
November 12 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
November 13 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
November 14 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
November 20 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
November 21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
December 3 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
December 4 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
December 5 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
December 7 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden