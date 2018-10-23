Dan + Shay Plot Headlining 2019 Tour

Dan + Shay have announced a new series of headlining tour dates set to begin in early spring 2019. The CMA Award-nominated duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are currently guests on Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour, which runs through the end of 2018.

After opening 2019 with a handful of dates in the United Kingdom, Dan + Shay will return to the U.S. to launch the new trek, dubbed “Dan + Shay: The Tour,” in New Orleans on February 28th. In total, 19 shows have been announced, with stops including Atlanta, Chicago and Seattle. Supporting Dan + Shay on the tour will be Morgan Evans, who will play the first leg through March 22nd, and Chris Lane, who will handle the remaining dates. Ticket pre-sale is currently underway, but they’ll go on sale to the public October 26th at 10 a.m. CT.

Dan + Shay have enjoyed a massive year on the strength of their breakout hit “Tequila,” which recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. To that end, it’s the most-streamed country song released since January as well as a multi-week Number One hit on terrestrial radio. It’s also nominated for a handful of CMA Awards, including Song, Single and Video of the Year. “Tequila” was the lead single from Dan + Shay’s self-titled third album, which was released in June.

And though “Tequila” continues to be a streaming giant, Dan + Shay have released the follow-up “Speechless” as their latest single from the album.

Dan + Shay: The Tour 2019 dates:

February 28 – New Orleans, LA @ Harrah’s

March 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

March 8 – Hartford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

March 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

March 14 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

March 15 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 16 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 21 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

March 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

March 29 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

March 30 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

March 31 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

April 11 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

April 13 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House + Event Center

April 15 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 16 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theatre

April 17 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Entertainment & Sports Centre

April 19 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 20 – Calgary, AB @ Macewan Hall, University of Calgary