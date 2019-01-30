Hear Dale Watson’s Loping Fan Ode ‘David Buxkemper’

Dale Watson evokes the sprawl of the Southwestern plains on his loping new track “David Buxkemper,” an ode to a West Texas fan from his upcoming Call Me Lucky LP.

The song was inspired by a letter from the real-life David Buxkemper, who wrote Watson to express his appreciation for the Texas singer-songwriter’s trucking-inspired songs. Touched by the correspondence, Watson wrote back to ask Buxkemper — who lives outside Lubbock in the flatlands known as Llano Estacado, inside the Texas Panhandle — about himself, which he then translated into the song’s lyrics. “He’s a farming trucker, or maybe he’s a trucking farmer — it all depends on the time of year,” Watson intones over a steady, rolling beat, which takes on a psychedelic tinge thanks to a spaced-out steel pedal guitar.

Due out on February 15th, Call Me Lucky was cut at Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis, Tennessee, where Watson now resides for a portion of the year when he’s not at his longtime home in Austin, Texas. Currently on the Outlaw Country Cruise, he and his Lone Stars return to dry land to play 4 Star Concert Hall in Brenham, Texas, on February 2nd.