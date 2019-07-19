Crystal Gayle to Revisit Country Standards on New Album ‘You Don’t Know Me’

Crystal Gayle will revisit the country roots that run in her family with You Don’t Know Me, a collection of familiar country standards that includes the title track, which was penned by Hall of Fame songwriter Cindy Walker and popularized by Eddy Arnold in 1955.

Available September 6th, the LP was co-produced by Gayle and her son, Christos Gatzimos, and includes a trio performance of the Porter Wagoner-Dolly Parton classic, “Put It Off Until Tomorrow,” featuring Gayle and her sisters, Loretta Lynn and Peggy Sue Wright. Her first all-new album in almost 16 years, You Don’t Know Me also features covers of songs popularized by Connie Smith (“Ribbon of Darkness”), Faron Young (Willie Nelson’s “Hello Walls”), and Buck Owens.

Since her major breakthrough in the mid-Seventies with songs like the Grammy-winning “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” Gayle’s recorded output has largely echoed the smooth strains of the Nashville Sound, making her one of the most successful crossover artists of the last half of the 20th century. Like her sister and several of their siblings, Gayle was born (and christened Brenda Gail Webb) in Kentucky, but she was raised in Wabash, Indiana. Following a string of country and pop hits, Gayle also recorded renditions of songs from the Great American Songbook while continuing to tour extensively and to appear on the Grand Ole Opry, where she became a member in 2017. That same year, during sister Loretta’s 85th birthday celebration at the Ryman Auditorium, Gayle and Wright appeared onstage with Lynn to sing “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” The new album marks the first time the three have recorded together — a session that took place just before Lynn’s May 2017 stroke.

“We’ve done the Boston Pops together,” Gayle says in a release. “We performed together in Lake Tahoe and Reno and a few things like that. But we’ve never actually made a record together.”

“Ribbon of Darkness,” which was penned by Gordon Lightfoot and also a major hit for Marty Robbins, is the first release from the album. Like the remainder of the songs on the new project, it holds a special place for the singer, as it was the first song she performed when she made her Grand Ole Opry debut on August 30th, 1969. As a bonus, the album also features “I’ve Cried the Blue (Right Out of My Eyes),” the Lynn-penned tune which became Gayle’s first single and chart hit in 1970.

“Ribbon of Darkness” will be available with the pre-sale of the LP beginning August 9th.

You Don’t Know Me track listing:

“Ribbon of Darkness” “You Win Again” “Please Help Me I’m Falling” “Am I That Easy To Forget” “Hello Walls” “You Never Were Mine” “Just One More” “There Goes My Everything” “That’s The Way Love Goes” “Cryin’ Time” “I’ve Seen That Look on Me a Thousand Times” “Walkin’ After Midnight” “You Don’t Know Me” “Put It off Until Tomorrow” (featuring Loretta Lynn and Peggy Sue)

Bonus Track: “I Cried the Blue (Right Out of My Eyes)”