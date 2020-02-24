Craig Morgan to Star in New Reality Series ‘Craig’s World’

In recent years, Craig Morgan has become just as known for his TV exploits as he has for radio hits like “That’s What I Love About Sunday” and “Redneck Yacht Club.” On March 5th, he launches his third television series with the debut of Craig’s World.

A 10-episode series airing on the new country music network Circle, Craig’s World captures the country singer as he navigates the obligations of a Nashville career with his role as a father and husband. It follows up Morgan’s last two ventures, the hunting and adventure show Craig Morgan All Access Outdoors, and Morgan Family Strong, which chronicled the family’s grieving and healing process from the death of their son Jerry in 2016. Such personal elements also inform the new Craig’s World.

“We do our normal stuff. We don’t create stuff. There’s no drama — if there is, it’s real life and is really happening,” says Morgan. “Like dealing with the loss of our son and the pain we may be feeling that day. Or having a band member quit and having to replace them. Or teaching my grandson to ride a motorcycle.”

Craig’s World premieres Thursday, March 5th, at 8:00 p.m ET on Circle Network and airs every Thursday through May 7th. Circle debuted January 1st and features a diverse slate of country-themed or –adjacent programming including Opry Live, Bluebird Café Sessions, and Elizabeth Cook’s fishing-and-interview series Upstream.

Morgan recently experienced some unexpected viral success with the release of his song “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost,” a spiritual ballad about coping with the loss of his son. With help from Blake Shelton, who championed the song online, it topped the iTunes all-genre chart in September.