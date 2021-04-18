See Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Ashley McBryde Talk Covid Vaccines in New Ad

Eric Church, Darius Rucker, and Ashley McBryde appear in an Ad Council public service announcement encouraging music fans to learn more about the Covid-19 vaccine and to get vaccinated so that live music can resume in earnest.

“All these places that we stand in — the Ryman, the Opry House — those places are just places if you don’t put the people in them,” Church said from the stage of the Ryman Auditorium.

“There’s nothing like feeling the love that you guys give to us and we’re trying to give to you, and I just can’t wait to get back to that,” Rucker said. “The Covid-19 vaccines are going to help us all get back to the moments we miss.”

“It’s totally normal to have questions; I did too,” McBryde said. “That’s why it’s so important to get informed.”

Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music and an executive producer of the ACM Awards, recently told Rolling Stone that Church, Rucker, and McBryde were “the perfect combination of artists” to bring the message of vaccination to the country-music fan base.

“We just want to educate people to know the truth that vaccines are safe,” Whiteside said. “If we really want to get the music industry back, if people want to be back and see their favorite artists performing onstage again, [vaccinations] need to happen.”

Church has been particularly vocal about music fans receiving their shots. “I’ve been in every meeting, every phone call. I’ve looked at this every way you can look at this. And the easiest way, the fastest way, for us to get back [onstage] is not vaccines, it’s vaccinations,” he told Rolling Stone. “It’s needles in arms. I’m a big proponent of that.”

The ad, presented by ACM Lifting Lives with the Ad Council and Covid Collaborative’s “It’s Up to You” campaign, premiered during the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night and will air nationally on various networks.