Courtney Marie Andrews Previews New Album ‘Old Flowers’ With Vulnerable Song ‘If I Told’

Singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews will release her new album Old Flowers on June 5th via Fat Possum Records. In advance of the LP, the Phoenix native premiered the brooding track “If I Told,” a vulnerable five-minute ballad that recalls a pivotal night on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

“Tell me your dreams and I’ll tell you mine/what would you say, if I told you/you’re my last thought at the end of each night?” Andrews sings, her voice sounding like a distant transmission from across the ocean. “Would you believe me, or would you even reply?”

Produced by Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver and Big Thief), Old Flowers was recorded in the aftermath of a long-term relationship, according to a statement from Andrews. It features only three musicians: songwriter Matthew Davidson, Big Thief’s James Krivchenia, and Andrews herself.

“Old Flowers is about heartbreak,” she says. “There are a million records and songs about that, but I did not lie when writing these songs. This album is about loving and caring for the person you know you can’t be with. It’s about being afraid to be vulnerable after you’ve been hurt. It’s about a woman who is alone, but okay with that, if it means truth. This was my truth this year — my nine-year relationship ended and I’m a woman alone in the world, but happy to know herself.”

Sarlo added, “Before we got to the studio, we agreed to prioritize making this record as cathartic and minimal as possible — focusing on Courtney’s voice and her intention behind the songs. Because of this, the record is all about performance. I believe a great recording is the chemistry between everything during basics and the ability to feel something happening instead of obsessing over the perfect take. Courtney embraced this approach and we ended up with a raw, natural and human record.”

This spring, Andrews will join Nathaniel Rateliff and The Tallest Man on Earth for a North American tour. You can also catch her performing record release shows for Old Flowers at Analog in Nashville (June 5th) and Union Pool in Brooklyn (June 9th), before she heads out on tour in Europe and the U.K.

Andrews released her last album, May Your Kindness Remain, in 2018. The album’s title track was named Rolling Stone‘s Best Country and Americana Song that year.

Old Flowers Track List

1. Burlap String

2. Guilty

3. If I Told

4. Together Or Alone

5. Carnival Dream

6. Old Flowers

7. Break the Spell

8. It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault

9. How You Get Hurt

10. Ships in the Night

