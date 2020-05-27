Courtney Marie Andrews Releases ‘It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault’ Video

Courtney Marie Andrews does a dance of empathy and growth in the “It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault” video, released on Wednesday. The plaintive song appears on Andrews’ upcoming album Old Flowers, which arrives July 24th via Fat Possum Records.

Directed by V Haddad, the clip features Andrews doing the expressive choreography of writer and dancer Marlee Grace, elongated motions that are mirrored by other women and girls at different stages of their lives. Driven by acoustic guitar, the song brings to mind classic Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, but Andrews’ bell-clear voice and fearless message of introspection are unmistakably her own. “Feels like I’ve gone crazy, like the women in our family usually do/We can’t seem to keep our heads on long enough to make it through,” she sings at one point, searching for understanding.

Originally scheduled for a June 5th release, Old Flowers was moved to late July in order to accommodate indie record stores selling physical versions of it. The album, which follows her 2018 breakthrough May Your Kindness Remain, was produced by Andrew Sarlo and features members of Twain and Big Thief.

“It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault” is the third song released from Old Flowers to date, following “If I Told” and “Burlap String.”