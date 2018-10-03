Courtney Marie Andrews Plots Fall 2018 Tour, Headlining U.K. Dates

Courtney Marie Andrews has announced a new run of dates later this fall that includes an extended group of shows supporting the rapidly rising R&B/gospel duo The War and Treaty along with supporting dates for other artists. On the trek, she’ll crisscross the Midwest and Northeast in late October and early November before heading to the United Kingdom for a series of headlining shows in December.

Andrews’ latest tour is in support of May Your Kindness Remain, her 2018 gospel-inflected breakout record, which was released in March. The album tastefully blends the 27-year-old singer’s early love of R&B and soul music with her more recent grounding in folk and roots music.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be an overnight sensation,” the Arizona-raised singer told Rolling Stone Country earlier this year. “I didn’t succumb to the producer or person who told me to do this or that to become famous. I just did what I wanted, and that’s more important: to be true to the art.”

Last month, Andrews released “Heart and Mind,” a stand-alone single that addresses sexual harassment and abuse in stark terms. “Even if our bodies have been misused or taken advantage of, we have the power to speak with our hearts and minds,” said Andrews in a release. “The most powerful way to display that message is with simple conversations with those who love us.”

Andrews will begin her fall touring obligations, which include dates opening for both Margo Price and Joshua Hedley, with an appearance at San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass on October 6th.

Here are Courtney Marie Andrews’ fall tour dates:

October 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

October 10 – Melbourne, Australia @ Caravan Music Club (with Margo Price)

October 12 – Brisbane, Australia @ Lefty’s Old Time Music Hall (with Joshua Hedley)

October 13 – Williamstown, Australia @ Out on the Weekend

October 16 – Sydney, Australia @ the Factory (with Margo Price)

October 17 – Auckland, New Zealand @ the Tuning Fork (with Margo Price)

October 29 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall (with The War and Treaty)

October 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater (with The War and Treaty)

November 2 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott (with The War and Treaty)

November 3 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts (with The War and Treaty)

November 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachtend Ballroom (with The War and Treaty)

November 6 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (with The War and Treaty)

November 7 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark (with The War and Treaty)

November 8 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark (with The War and Treaty)

November 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom (with The War and Treaty)

November 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center (with The War and Treaty)

November 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indianapolis (with The War and Treaty)

December 2 – Belfast, UK @ The Black Box

December 3 – London, UK @ Union Chapel

December 4 – Birmingham, UK @ Glee Club

December 5 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall

December 6 – Oxford, UK @ St. Barnabas Church

December 7 – Pocklington, UK @ Pocklington Arts Center

December 8 – Perth, UK @ Joan Knight Studio

December 9 – Glasgow, UK @ The Great Eastern

December 12 – Lerwick, UK @ Shetland Arts