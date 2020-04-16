Courtney Marie Andrews Meditates on Loss in Delicate New Song ‘Burlap String’

Courtney Marie Andrews has released “Burlap String,” the second song from the singer’s forthcoming album Old Flowers.

In the accompanying video, Andrews re-enacts the song’s acute sense of loss, wandering around a dusty trail in southern Arizona as she ruminates on her own heartbreak.

The video serves in part as a memorial to Andrews’ late musical mentors in Arizona. “Though this song was written for one of the great loves of my own lifetime, I wish to place flowers on heartbreak’s memorial as well,” the singer said in a statement.

Speaking more generally about her new album, the singer says that Old Flowers is “about heartbreak. There are a million records and songs about that, but I did not lie when writing these songs. This album is about loving and caring for the person you know you can’t be with. It’s about being afraid to be vulnerable after you’ve been hurt. It’s about a woman who is alone, but okay with that, if it means truth.”

The singer-songwriter was planning on touring this Spring with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Tallest Man on Earth; those tour dates have been postponed.

Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews first album since 2018’s breakthrough May Your Kindness Remain, will be released June 5th on Fat Possum Records.