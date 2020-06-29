RS Country Music Picks: Week of June 29th

Whether it’s coming out of Nashville, New York, L.A., or points in between, there’s no shortage of fresh tunes, especially from artists who have yet to become household names. Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists.

Larkin Poe, “Back Down South”

The sister duo of Rebecca and Megan Lovell evoke both the musical history and the humidity of the South in this greasy jam. “Back Down South” is an irresistible slice of country-blues that pays tribute to pioneers like Little Richard who helped “rock & roll learn to walk.” The song arrives with a video that matches the track’s sultry vibe. “We ended up filming most of the outdoor shots on one of the hottest days we’ve had in Nashville,” the Lovells say. “So many gallons of sweat were shed in the making of this music video — but it was totally worth it.”

S.G. Goodman, “If It Ain’t Me Babe”

Singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman cooks up an otherworldly atmosphere on “If It Ain’t Me Babe,” mixing soaring country melodies and psychedelic flourishes for a transfixing ballad of heartbreak. My Morning Jacket’s Jim James produced Goodman’s forthcoming album Old Time Feeling, which arrives July 17th.

Shawn Lacy, “Wild Heart”

When Pennsylvania native Shawn Lacy first came to Nashville, he cut his teeth playing the city’s honky-tonks. He returns to the neon corridor for his new video “Wild Heart,” directed by his longtime collaborator Director Steve Condon. Shot in the dead of night, it’s a stark, desolate clip that matches the lonely ache in Lacy’s vocals. But there’s hope there too — that we’ll all gather again soon, under the right circumstances.

Emily Scott Robinson, “The Time for Flowers”

Emily Scott Robinson captures the anxiety and sadness of the present moment in her new song “The Time for Flowers,” unfurling a story about a hopeful, enlightening encounter. “Tell me what’s the point in planting pretty things/In these days of darkness of disease,” Robinson’s narrator asks a woman planting wildflowers. Her answer? “The time for flowers will come again.”

Corb Lund featuring Jaida Dreyer, “I Think You Oughta Try Whiskey”

Canadian performers Corb Lund and Jaida Dreyer put on their best Conway-and-Loretta routine in this grinning honky-tonk number, which appears on Lund’s new album Agricultural Tragic. Structured like a lively, flirty debate between two adults, it brings up the all-important question: do you prefer whiskey or gin?