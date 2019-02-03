Country-Rocker Tim Montana Salutes the Worker in ‘American Thread’ Video

Southern rock and country artist Tim Montana has released a new video for his single “American Thread.” The Butte, Montana, native returned to his hometown to film the clip, which underscores the workingman vibe of the song, a mix of ZZ Top crunch and Kid Rock-like bravado.

There are scenes of horsemen, construction workers, welders and cooks, all toiling in pursuit of their version of the American dream. The video also features a cameo by extreme-sports star Travis Pastrana, a nod to another famous Butte resident, the daredevil Evel Knievel.

“Getting to shoot ‘American Thread’ in my hometown was an incredible experience,” Montana says. “Showcasing the labor force in Butte, I feel captures the essence of America. From retired Navy SEALs, miners, mechanics and Travis Pastrana we had the best group of people in the world to work with.”

Directed by Spidey Smith, Montana sums up the clip as “true grit.” He and his band the Shrednecks will perform in Las Vegas on February 8th, before embarking on a tour of Alaska. An independent artist with a keen eye for sponsorships (he’s endorsed by brands like Traeger Grills and the veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company), Montana has become a popular touring artist among the U.S. military. In 2016, he worked with Gibson guitars to create and auction off a Chris Kyle “American Sniper” guitar for a veterans charity.