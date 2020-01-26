Grammys 2020: The Country Music Winners

Winners in the country music, Americana/roots, and bluegrass categories were announced during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Cleveland’s Tall Fiddler was named Best Bluegrass Album. The eclectic record by the fiddle prodigy mixes traditional bluegrass with some country-rock, like a rollicking cover of John Hiatt’s “Tennessee Plates.” Cleveland, who is partially deaf and was born blind, is the subject of the documentary Flamekeeper: The Michael Cleveland Story and a perennial winner of the IBMA Fiddler of the Year award.

Elsewhere, Patty Griffin’s self-titled album won Best Folk Album. The songwriter was not on hand to accept.

The pre-telecast ceremony streams live on Grammy.com.

Here are the complete country music winners:

Best Country Solo Performance

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker (Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, and Tanya Tucker, songwriters)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde (Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde, songwriters)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose, songwriters)

“Some of It,” Eric Church (Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, and Bobby Pinson, songwriters)

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay (Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers, and Laura Veltz, songwriters)

Best Country Album

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

Best American Roots Performance

“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

“Father Mountain,” Calexico and Iron & Wine

“I’m on My Way,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Call My Name,” I’m With Her

“Faraway Look,” Yola

Best American Roots Song

“Black Myself,” Our Native Daughters (Amythyst Kiah, songwriter)

“Call My Name,” I’m With Her (Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins, songwriters)

“Crossing to Jerusalem,” Rosanne Cash (Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal, songwriters)

“Faraway Look,” Yola (Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter, and Pat McLaughlin, songwriters)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More,” Vince Gill (Vince Gill, songwriter)

Best Americana Album

Years to Burn, Calexico and Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’

Tales of America, J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire, Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland – WINNER

Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Royal Traveller, Missy Raines

If You Can’t Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Best Folk Album

My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache

Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin – WINNER

Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch, Joy Williams