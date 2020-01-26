Grammys 2020: The Country Music Winners

Winners in the country music, Americana/roots, and bluegrass categories were announced during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon.
Michael Cleveland’s Tall Fiddler was named Best Bluegrass Album. The eclectic record by the fiddle prodigy mixes traditional bluegrass with some country-rock, like a rollicking cover of John Hiatt’s “Tennessee Plates.” Cleveland, who is partially deaf and was born blind, is the subject of the documentary Flamekeeper: The Michael Cleveland Story and a perennial winner of the IBMA Fiddler of the Year award.
Elsewhere, Patty Griffin’s self-titled album won Best Folk Album. The songwriter was not on hand to accept.
The pre-telecast ceremony streams live on Grammy.com.
Here are the complete country music winners:
Best Country Solo Performance
“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
“The Daughters,” Little Big Town
“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker (Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, and Tanya Tucker, songwriters)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde (Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde, songwriters)
“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose, songwriters)
“Some of It,” Eric Church (Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, and Bobby Pinson, songwriters)
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay (Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers, and Laura Veltz, songwriters)
Best Country Album
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker
Best American Roots Performance
“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles
“Father Mountain,” Calexico and Iron & Wine
“I’m on My Way,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
“Call My Name,” I’m With Her
“Faraway Look,” Yola
Best American Roots Song
“Black Myself,” Our Native Daughters (Amythyst Kiah, songwriter)
“Call My Name,” I’m With Her (Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins, songwriters)
“Crossing to Jerusalem,” Rosanne Cash (Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal, songwriters)
“Faraway Look,” Yola (Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter, and Pat McLaughlin, songwriters)
“I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More,” Vince Gill (Vince Gill, songwriter)
Best Americana Album
Years to Burn, Calexico and Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’
Tales of America, J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire, Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland – WINNER
Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Royal Traveller, Missy Raines
If You Can’t Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Best Folk Album
My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin – WINNER
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch, Joy Williams