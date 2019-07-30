×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Who's Paige Thompson? Meet the Woman Allegedly Behind the Capitol One Data Breach Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Country Music Landmark to Be Demolished for a Margaritaville Hotel

A petition to preserve the Atlanta historic site, where Fiddlin’ John Carson recorded a pioneering country hit in 1923, has garnered thousands of signatures

By

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All
This, photo shows a two-story brick building, right, at the northwest edge of Atlanta's old downtown. The old building is where the first country music hit was recorded in 1923 by Fiddlin' John Carson. It faces the threat of demolition to make way for a Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurantCountry Music Landmark , Atlanta, USA - 19 Jul 2017

An Atlanta building where the first country-music hit was recorded in 1923 is in danger of being demolished to make way for a Margaritaville hotel.

AP/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, plans moved forward to replace a historic landmark of country music history with a Margaritaville hotel. Since 2017, the building located on Nassau Street in Atlanta, where Fiddlin’ John Carson once recorded what’s widely considered to be the first country-music hit in 1923, has been under threat of demolition from the beach-themed hotel and restaurant. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “a crew from Charleston-based LowCountry Demolition began gutting the historic building’s interior Tuesday.”

In 1923, Carson recorded his version of “The Little Old Log Cabin in the Lane” for the legendary record scout Ralph Peer. “With the recording of Fiddlin John, the first southern white folk musician to have his songs recorded and marketed on a commercial basis,” writes Bill Malone in the country-music history bible Country Music U.S.A., “the hillbilly music industry began its real existence.”

In recent weeks, a petition to prevent the building’s demolition has garnered thousands of signatures.

When the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviewed the developer’s design plans, they found that the “lot occupied by the historic building would be used for the dumpsters and grease traps next to the first-floor Margaritaville restaurant.”

“All the grease off those ‘Cheeseburgers in Paradise’ would end up where this building now stands,” Kyle Kessler, a local architect who has led the charge to  preserve the building, told the newspaper. “I’m not a songwriter, but that would be saddest blues or country song you could possibly write.”

Margaritaville hotels, inspired by the songs and lifestyle brand of Jimmy Buffett, are currently open in Pensacola and Hollywood, Florida, and in East Tennessee. A Nashville Margaritaville is set to open in December.

Newswire

Powered by