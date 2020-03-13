 Country Music Hall of Fame to Close Temporarily Over COVID-19 - Rolling Stone
Country Music Hall of Fame to Close Temporarily Over COVID-19

Nashville museum will cease operation through March 31st

Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will temporarily close until March 31st over health concerns related to COVID-19.

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville has announced plans to temporarily close from the end of business on Friday through March 31st over health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19. The move comes a day after the museum announced plans to suspend its programming.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff is our top priority,” Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young said in a statement. “While there have not been any confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) connected to the museum at this time, we must do all that we can to help ensure a safe and healthy environment for our visitors, employees and community, which at this time calls for us to close temporarily.”

The Hall of Fame just recently opened the latest iteration of its American Currents exhibit, which focuses on the contemporary artists in country music. This year’s exhibit included pieces from Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Lil Nas X, and Carrie Underwood, among others.

The closure at the Hall of Fame follows a massive wave of tour cancellations and postponements that span every genre of music and various forms of entertainment including the NCAA’s March Madness tournament. In the country world, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, and Chris Stapleton have all pressed pause on touring for the moment with plans to resume in late spring or summer.

