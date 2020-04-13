Brandy Clark, Caitlyn Smith Set for ‘Songwriter Sessions’ Livestream

Although the doors of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, two of their most popular programs will open to the public via Instagram Live beginning this week. On Tuesday evenings, the museum will stream the interactive Songwriter Sessions; on Thursday afternoons, the flagship education program Words & Music will provide insight and inspiration for aspiring songwriters of all ages.

The interactive Songwriters Sessions begin April 14th with Laura Veltz, who has written memorable tunes for Maren Morris (“The Bones”), Dan + Shay (“Speechless”) and Lady Antebellum (“What If I Never Get Over You”), among others. Luke Laird, writer of “Hard to Forget” (Sam Hunt), “American Kids” (Kenny Chesney), and “Space Cowboy” (Kacey Musgraves), will be in the spotlight April 21st, followed by Caitlyn Smith on April 28th. The program continues throughout May with Eric Paslay (May 5th), Brandy Clark (May 12th), and Charlie Worsham (May 19th). Songwriter Sessions streams each Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.

Hosted by Abi Tapia, the museum’s director of public programs, the Songwriter Sessions participants will perform while sheltered in place. Viewers will be able to ask questions via Instagram.

Words & Music at Home begins April 16th with Tenille Townes, whose performance will be accompanied by a conversation about songwriting with Adam Ollendorff, the museum’s outreach and music programs manager.

The virtual program will provide a step-by-step guide to writing your own song lyrics, which will also be available at any time on the museum’s website. Words & Music at Home will be streamed each Thursday at 2 p.m. CT via the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Instagram feed. Viewers are also encouraged to share their lyrics and completed songs on social media, using the hashtag #WordsandMusicatHome.