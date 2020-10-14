Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash’s Historic Guitars Will Be Played Live Again

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will put to use some of the most iconic instruments in the genre’s history for its upcoming “Big Night” fundraiser, set for Wednesday, October 28th. Included among the newly announced instrument and artist pairings are guitars once owned by Johnny Cash, Mother Maybelle Carter, and Jimmie Rodgers.

The artist lineup for the event, which will be hosted by Marty Stuart, runs the gamut from contemporary stars like Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown to Americana favorites like Keb’ Mo’ and Lucinda Williams, along with Hall of Fame members Reba McEntire and Ricky Skaggs. Among the inspired pairings are Williams playing Johnny Cash’s custom Martin D-35S, Keb’ Mo’ trying out Rodgers’ 1928 Weymann guitar, and Carlene Carter playing her grandmother’s 1928 Gibson L-5.

“Big Night (At the Museum)” will air October 28th at 9 p.m. ET on the Hall of Fame’s YouTube channel. In addition to showcasing some of the treasures on display in the building, the event will help raise funds to help recover six months of lost revenue because of the pandemic. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to the museum through YouTube Giving.

The museum was closed to the public from mid-March through mid-September, and is now allowing guests in a limited capacity under Nashville’s Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Big Night (At the Museum)” performers and instruments: