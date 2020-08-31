Miranda Lambert, Marty Stuart Set for Country Music Hall of Fame Fundraiser

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will host an all-star virtual event on October 28th to raise funds for the museum and its programming. Among the artists slated to participate in “Big Night (At the Museum)” are Miranda Lambert, incoming Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart, and Rodney Crowell.

The Hall of Fame, located in downtown Nashville, will reopen to the public on September 10th, following several months of being closed due to the pandemic. As a result of the closure, the facility has suffered financial losses and canceled many of its educational events. “Big Night (At the Museum)” will support the Hall of Fame’s work in education.

For a unique twist, the fundraiser will pair performers with some of the historic instruments on display at the museum. The shutdown allowed those instruments to be safely taken out and played. Additional artists participating include Alison Brown, Kane Brown, Carlene Carter, Ashley McBryde, Tim McGraw, Keb’ Mo’, the War and Treaty, and Hall of Fame members Emmylou Harris, Reba McEntire, and Ricky Skaggs. Marty Stuart will host the event, with producer Dave Cobb providing audio supervision.

“Big Night (At the Museum)” will premiere October 28th at 8 p.m. CT on the Hall of Fame’s YouTube channel. As the museum reopens, guests and staff will be required to wear masks and temperature checks will be given to those entering the building.