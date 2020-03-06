Old Dominion Pull Out of C2C Festival, Citing Coronavirus Threat

Concerns about the coronavirus have affected the country music community. Citing fears over COVID-19, Old Dominion have announced that they are canceling their appearances at next week’s international Country to Country festival.

“After much consideration, we have decided to withdraw from our upcoming performances as part of the @c2cfestival in Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, London, and Glasgow,” the band wrote on Instagram. “We are so sorry to disappoint our fans overseas; however, with the growing uncertainty and unpredictable nature of the virus that is spreading throughout the world, the safety and security of our entire team is the top priority.”

Known for hits like “No Such Thing As a Broken Heart,” “Make It Sweet,” and “One Man Band,” Old Dominion were named Vocal Group of the Year at the CMA and ACM awards. They released their self-titled third album last October.

The Country to Country Festival — known as C2C — is billed as “Europe’s biggest country music festival.” Originally launched in 2013, it brings U.S. country music artists to London, Glasgow, and Dublin. This year’s lineup includes headliners Eric Church, Darius Rucker, and Luke Combs performing March 13th through 15th. U.K. group the Shires will replace Old Dominion on the bill.

“We are forever grateful for every opportunity we get to witness just how far our music is reaching,” Old Dominion concluded their statement, “and we will be back across the world as soon as we can.”

The increase in worldwide coronavirus cases has caused a ripple effect throughout the overall music and festival world. On Thursday, Ozzy Osbourne canceled his upcoming appearance at SXSW, which has seen many of its corporate attendees pull out. Warner Music Group, Apple, Facebook, and Twitter are among the companies who have decided not to participate in the annual Austin, Texas, conference.