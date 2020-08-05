Cordovas Announce New Album, Drop Breezy Single ‘High Feeling’

Tennessee-based band Cordovas have announced plans for their new album Destiny Hotel, which follows the group’s 2018 ATO Records debut, That Santa Fe Channel. Set for release via ATO on October 16th, the album’s easygoing lead single “High Feeling” is out now.

Infused with the same sun-kissed energy that powers the Allman Brothers Band’s “Blue Sky,” “High Feeling” is as unhurried and amiable as it gets, featuring perky splashes of piano and bright Hammond B3 organ. “You give me that high kind of feeling/I don’t want to come down,” sings vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Joe Firstman, backed by his mates Sevans Henderson, Lucca Sori, and Toby Weaver.

“We just wanted to write something true and easy,” Firstman says of writing and arranging the song. “That was the vibe from the very beginning.”

Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada provided additional production, guitar, and mixing work on “High Feeling,” while Black Pumas’ touring members Angela Miller and Lauren Cervantes add some heavenly backing vocals to the mix.

Recorded in Los Angeles with producer Rick Parker, Destiny Hotel was largely composed and shaped while the band stayed for an extended period in Todos Santos, Mexico. The recording was completed in seven days, just before stay-at-home orders came down everywhere.

“A community made this album. Friends believed in us, family encouraged us and kept us alive, the music guided us,” Firstman says. “We wrote 50 some-odd songs for this record, and a lot of the ones that made it on the album were some of the last written. We needed to make sure these were songs we’d be proud to sing forever.”