Connie Smith Previews New Album With ‘Look Out Heart’

Country Music Hall of Fame member Connie Smith will release her new album The Cry of the Heart via Fat Possum Records in 2021. The album’s first single, the rollicking “Look Out Heart,” is out now.

Written by Smith’s husband Marty Stuart with Fabulous Superlatives drummer Harry Stinson and produced by Stuart, “Look Out Heart” is a spunky-but-suspicious tune propelled by a shuffling backbeat and walking bassline, accented by slinky electric guitar B-bending. “I promised you the last time there’d never be a next time/Look out heart, here we go again,” Smith sings, addressing a lover that she can’t seem to shake loose.

The Cry of the Heart marks the “Once a Day” singer’s first album since 2011’s Long Line of Heartaches, which was also produced by Stuart. Additional songs on the project are the sterling-voiced Smith’s versions of Merle Haggard’s “Jesus, Take a Hold,” Dallas Frazier’s “I Don’t Believe Me Anymore,” and Carl Jackson’s “I’m Not Over You.”

In March 2021, Smith was honored by the Library of Congress, which selected “Once a Day” as one of its 2020 selections for the National Recording Registry. The song was penned by Bill Anderson as Smith’s debut release for RCA Victor and reached Number One in 1964. Smith’s husband Stuart, meanwhile, is in the midst of rolling out music from his digital album Songs I Sing in the Dark on a monthly basis.

