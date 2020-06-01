Tanya Tucker to Perform at Virtual Concert for Love and Acceptance

The Concert for Love and Acceptance will present this year’s edition online Tuesday, June 30th, with Grammy-winning superstar Tanya Tucker opening the show. Co-hosted by Emmy- and Tony-winning singer-actress Kristin Chenoweth alongside CMT’s Cody Alan, additional appearances and performances will be announced soon. The live music event in support of the LGBTQ community was founded in 2015 by out country star Ty Herndon.

Produced by Herndon’s newly formed charitable foundation the Foundation for Love & Acceptance, the show will benefit ACM Lifting Lives — the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music — along with GLAAD, which has partnered with Herndon to present the concert since 2015. CMT returns as Presenting Partner of the event for the third consecutive year. Tucker, Vince Gill, Reba McEntire, Rita Wilson, Chely Wright, Terri Clark, Billy Gilman and Cam are among those who have performed or otherwise appeared at past concerts, which were held just prior to the start of CMA Music Festival at local venues including City Winery and Wildhorse Saloon.

“Now more than ever, it’s so important that young LGBTQ people see the artists and musicians they love standing up for them,” says Herndon, who came out publicly in November 2014. “Since we began this event in 2015, it’s only been about love and acceptance, and we’re not about to let this COVID virus distract us from sending a message loud and clear to LGBTQ youth: you’re perfect just the way you are.”

The Concert for Love and Acceptance kicks off June 30th at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook and at www.F4LA.org/concert.