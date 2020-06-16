Colter Wall Previews New Album ‘Western Swing & Waltzes’ With Punchy Title Track

Colter Wall, the Canadian cowboy singer who has made a career out of folky, old-timey Western songs, will release his third album late this summer. Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs arrives August 28th as the follow-up to 2018’s Songs of the Plains.

Ahead of the album’s release, Wall has posted the track “Western Swing & Waltzes,” a more up-tempo, swinging song than the bulk of the material on Songs of the Plains or his 2017 self-titled debut. Wall recorded the new LP at Yellow Dog Studios, Adam Odor and David Percefull’s recording outpost in Wimberley, Texas.

Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs includes original material like “Talkin’ Prairie Boy” and “Houlihans at the Holiday Inn,” and classics like “I Ride an Old Paint” and “Big Iron,” the latter written and released by Marty Robbins in 1960. Wall recorded the album with his touring band, including Patrick Lyons on pedal steel, dobro, and mandolin, and Aaron Goodrich on drums.

Here’s the track list for Wall’s Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs:

1. “Western Swing & Waltzes”

2. “I Ride an Old Paint/Leavin’ Cheyenne”

3. “Big Iron”

4. “Henry and Sam”

5. “Diamond Joe”

6. “High and Mighty”

7. “Talkin’ Prairie Boy”

8. “Cowpoke”

9. “Rocky Mountain Rangers”

10. “Houlihans at the Holiday Inn”